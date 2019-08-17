Transcript for Shootout between alleged bank robbers and deputies in South Carolina

Back now with the shootout between alleged bank robbers and sheriff's deputies. The suspects opening fire in a suburban neighborhood after a wild chase. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, the terrifying dashcam video of a dangerous shootout in south Carolina. A trio of suspected bank robbers in the midst of a half-hour police chase, hitting a dead-end and starting a gun battle. Two suspects firing more than a dozen rounds before a deputy calls for backup. Shots fired, shots fired. Reporter: Then the third suspect with shots of his own. A second deputy returning fire, hitting that suspect in the thigh and calf as he flees. They're out here on a rampage, shooting, robbing, just doing whatever. Reporter: Officials say the chase began here inside a credit union where the suspects demanded and made off with cash. These newly released images showing the robbers donning masks, armed with extended magazines and guns designed for a high rate of fire and minimal accuracy -- what the sheriff called instrumentsf death. The only way we're going to protect this community is to put these people in prison and they stay there. Reporter: Tonight all three of these suspects are in custody. They are all facing multiple counts of bank robbery and attempted murder. Whit? Trevor, thank you.

