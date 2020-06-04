Transcript for Signs of hope as COVID-19 survivors return home

Finally tonight here, "America strong." The patients alone in the hospital, unsure if they would see their loved ones again. Tonight, across America, the signs of hope. At Staten Island university hospital south in New York, a 47-year-old mother of five, after 15 days in the hospital. Her doctor right behind her. The doctors, nurses, health care workers lining the hallway. Her mask still on, grateful to the team. And then the moment she sees her husband. Her hands to her face, overcome. Standing up, hugging for the first time in more than two weeks. Across the country, we have needed these moments. At the Willis health center in Louisiana, health care workers lining the hall, too. Cheering for their patient, Sharon. She was their first coronavirus patient there to come off her ventilator and leave the icu. In Minnesota, Jerry and his wife Beverly. Married 63 years, never apart. But Beverly has been kept away from her husband in a senior center, and they wouldn't allow her to visit for fear of the finally, the reunion. Hi, honey! Jerry, home, just in time for Beverly's 84th birthday. I love you. Happy birthday, mom. Jerry and Beverly, back together. Holding hands, holding tight as America fights this. Back together. I'm David mu This is our home.

