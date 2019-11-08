Transcript for A simple act of kindness can mean the world

Finally tonight, the act of 'simple kindness giving the rest of us a lift. When a senior airman was driving near the interstate in Oklahoma City, he noticed drivers starting to swerve, avoiding something up in the road. I started to go around too. And I realized as I got closer, I started to see her. Reporter: There was no accident, no street closure. It was 71-year-old Janice hall. It was a woman that was struggling to walk. Reporter: Trying to carry groceries in 100 degree heat. So he stopped, putting off his own plans to lend a helping hand. Said, would you like a ride. She said thank you. Reporter: A stranger seeing the act of kindness capturing the incident on camera. Hoe is seen loading the groesh rips in his car, and drove her two miles to her home. I would stop for my grandmother on side of the road. Reporter: Neither knew they were being recorded. He is a good man. Reporter: He expects no less from his community. These are the people who they made Oklahoma what it is. They gave us people. And those people need to help too. Reporter: The helping hand going viral, seen online nearly 4 million times and growing. When you look at the video, so many drivers that day kept going but Jennings had to slow down. He said that is just how he lives his life. Offering this advice. Don't let anyone be forgotten. Don't let anyone be ignored. Good advice there. We salute airman Jennings for being America strong. Thanks for watching tonight. Gma first thing in the morning. David Muir here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.