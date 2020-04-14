Transcript for Small signs that Europe is slowly coming back to life

Overseas, some countries slowly reopening. What are they seeing? Tonight, ABC news inside the wet markets in Wuhan, China. Here's Maggie Rulli from London tonight. Reporter: Tonight, small signs Europe is slowly coming back to life. In Spain, commuters heading to work, even buying coffee as some manufacturing and construction sites reopen. Officials ready to hand out millions of masks. In Italy, where more than 20,000 have died, smaller shops like book sellers and children's clothing stores are back in business. But there are concerning reports that some in Italy are still testing positive after 30 days, well after their symptoms have cleared and their two-week quarantines are over. That worry about a new wave of infections, something China is seeing with returning nationals far from the epicenter in Wuhan. ABC news has filmed inside one of Wuhan's so-called "Wet markets," one that stayed open throughout the lockdown to feed the city, but still a source of concern to western countries about how sanitary they are. Another Wuhan market was where the virus was first detected by scientists. The U.S. Joining other nations asking why these types of markets are allowed to remain open. Here in the uk, authorities are expected to extend the current lockdown. Now officials are even warning people to prepare for tough times ahead financially. David? Maggie, thank you. We're also following the major headline back home.

