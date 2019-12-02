Transcript for Snow, ice and sleet turn East Coast commute into a nightmare

And next, to the winter storm at this hour. 28 states under alerts for snow, ice and rain. More than 7,000 flights canceled or delayed nationwide already. A virtual whiteout in Wisconsin. Up to 14 inches of snow there. In Boston tonight, fires have been set along the commuter train tracks just to keep them ice-free. And rollover crashes coming in, these are treacherous roads in Massachusetts. A dangerous commute tonight, and now, a new storm is brewing. ABC's Eva pilgrim at Laguardia airport tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a coast to coast wall of snow, ice and sleet turning the east coast commute into a nightmare. It's very scary, slippery out. I have like no traction. Reporter: Up to nine inches of snow and ice making driving treacherous from Pennsylvania to New York and Massachusetts. The governor declaring a state of emergency here in New Jersey. The speed limit along the interstate slowed to 35 miles per hour. North of New York City, road crews struggling to keep up. Based on temperatures right now, we're not exactly sure how the salt's going to work. Reporter: The storm's reach stretchill the way to the midwest. In Chicago, up to half an inch of ice coating sidewalks and traffic lights. Gusting winds bringing down power lines, sparking this fire. Residents banding together to push stuck vehicles in eastern Iowa. In the west, many areas digging out from their fourth storm in a week. Will Carr in Oregon. The snow here has been relentless, smothering streets like this. While crews have been working around the clock, there has just been so many storms so quickly. Reporter: Tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power in Washington state alone. So, let's get to Eva, live at Laguardia airport tonight. And Eva, we reported there, nearly 7,000 flights canceled nationwide, and Laguardia getting hit hard, too? Reporter: That's right. At least, right now, 750 flights just here at Laguardia canceled or delayed. This will definitely have a ripple effect across the country, at least for the next several days. David? All right, Eva, thank you, and to will Carr, several feet in snow there. Let's get right to ginger zee, who has the timing, the track of the rest of this, and another system she's watching tonight. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. Surrounded by this ugly icy mess that was snow, sleet, now a cold rain. And I saw accidents and slideoffs on the way in, unfortunately, more of that yet to come tonight. You see it on the radar. Snow in that blue, from Chicago and Wisconsin over into new England. That pink on the map, that's the troublemaker. That is sleet and even in some places, freezing rain. We've eve seen tornadoes with this, an ef-1 reported this morning in Mississippi. Look at the warm front, at it lifts through, you change over to rain. Even Boston, where now you're snow, you're going to see this change to rain and we'll all dry out by tomorrow. Move to the west coast, there are flood watches around the San Francisco bay area, down to San Diego tonight for more storms. David? Ginger zee with us again tonight. Thank you, ginger.

