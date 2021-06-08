Transcript for Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds more flights

A staffing shortage is one of the problems forcing spirit airlines to cancel hundreds of flights today. A sixth day for the budget airline and thousands of passengers at the height of summer travel season and the CEO conceding it is not over yet. Elwyn Lopez in Atlanta tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with thousands grounded across the country, frustration is growing. We're trying to go home! Reporter: Today, spirit cancelling more than 300 flights, bringing the total number of cancellations to more than 2,000 since Sunday. Now we're just trying to figure out, how can we get home? I have to be back to work. I have to get back. Reporter: Spirit's CEO saying as flights were cancelled, crews were dislocated through the system and in the wrong place at the wrong time. There will still be cancellations over the next few days, but we can start to build back to the full operation. Reporter: The budget airline placing the blame on weather, system outages, and staffing shortages, causing some to sleep in the airport. But saying in a statement today that their plan to recover from the current operational disruption is working, all in a major effort to earn back customers' trust. It's going to take us some time to build back that confidence and earn their trust again. But we're going to learn from this, and we're going to continue to grow. Reporter: Linsey, with the continued cancellations, the airline CEO also said they're going to offer full refunds and as well as vouchers for future flights. A bit of compensation through all inconvenience. Thaks so much. Encouraging signs America is

