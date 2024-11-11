Spirit Airlines plane struck by gunfire

A spray of bullets diverted a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as it was attempting to land in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, according to the Haitian National Office of Civil Aviation. 

November 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live