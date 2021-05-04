Transcript for Stanford takes home NCAA women’s championship

Finally tonight here, the women champs, their history-making coach. And the men and their big game tonight after history made at the buzzer. It all came down to the final second. McDonald trapped. The Stan Ford cardinal, national champs for the first time in 29 years. Stanfords your national champion. The Arizona wildcats missing at the buzzer. Heaves -- can't hit! That is it! Stanford's senior leader, number 23, Kiana Williams, after the game. I'm so proud of this team and we're champs. I can't believe it, we're champs. Their coach, Tara Vanderveer, saying she didn't become a coach to win, she became one to teach. This isn't why I coach. I really -- I just -- I want to be a teacher. Tonight, the men down to the final two. Gonzaga versus Baylor. After the game-winning buzzer beater from Gonzaga star freshman Jalen Suggs. Suggs for the win -- oh! Oh, yes! Helping the team to the finals for the first time in 73 years. Stuff like this is something that you dream of as a kid and you practice on a mini hoop. To be able to do that, it's crazy. History will be made tonight. Neither team has ever won the championship title. With the women champps celebrating already with their history-making coach. That was an incredible shot. And coach Vanderveer saying she didn't get into coaching to win, but it must feel nice. I'm David Muir in New York. I'll see you right back here tomorrow.

