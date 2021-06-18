24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Startup company’s rocket explodes in midair

The Firefly company launched its alpha rocket, hoping to reach Earth&rsquo;s orbit on its first try. The rocket spun out of control and U.S. Space Force officials ordered the company to abort the flight.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live