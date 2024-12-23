Storms bring heavy rain for the holidays

A winter blast is hitting the Northeast, causing heavy rain and ice.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live