-
Now Playing: 4-year-old becomes 'real-life superhero' to his baby brothers
-
Now Playing: Window-washing superhero team brings smiles at children's hospital
-
Now Playing: Kids battling cancer get superhero and princess photo shoots
-
Now Playing: British inventor sets jet suit record
-
Now Playing: New superhero suit flies as high as 1,200 feet at 32 miles per hour
-
Now Playing: British financier says Putin wants him dead
-
Now Playing: Bill Browder on Putin and new book
-
Now Playing: Bill Browder on Putin and new book
-
Now Playing: 'Bullet Man' survives mishap
-
Now Playing: Video captures last-known member of Amazon tribe in Brazil
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's royal homecoming
-
Now Playing: Rare footage shows last surviving member of Amazonian tribe
-
Now Playing: Bus passengers injured in knife attack
-
Now Playing: Students pray for rain in India, a corpse flower blooms in Michigan
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with boy who was stuck in Thailand cave
-
Now Playing: Boy rescued from cave finally returns home to his family
-
Now Playing: Details on accused Russian agent emerge from court hearing
-
Now Playing: England's swan population counted in annual 'swan-upping'
-
Now Playing: Anak Krakatau volcano erupts in Indonesia, firefighters battle fire in Illinois
-
Now Playing: ABC News exclusive: Youngest Thai soccer player describes rescue