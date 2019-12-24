{"duration":"1:03","description":"Adam Coon, who was surfing when the shark bit him through his wetsuit in the waters off California, was pulled into a boat by a friend until a helicopter arrived and flew him to a hospital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67902533","title":"Surfer thanks friend, rescuers for saving his life after shark attack","url":"/WNT/video/surfer-friend-rescuers-saving-life-shark-attack-67902533"}