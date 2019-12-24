Surfer thanks friend, rescuers for saving his life after shark attack

Adam Coon, who was surfing when the shark bit him through his wetsuit in the waters off California, was pulled into a boat by a friend until a helicopter arrived and flew him to a hospital.
1:03 | 12/24/19

Transcript for Surfer thanks friend, rescuers for saving his life after shark attack

