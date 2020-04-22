Transcript for Sweden's voluntary lockdown still supported

of the coronavirus and the doctors trying to unravel it on "Nightline" later tonight. Sweden, taking a very different approach from the start. Did it work? James Longman from Stockholm. Reporter: Tonight, Sweden's death toll maybe rising but its alternative lockdown still has support. You're still sitting outside, enjoying a beer. You know they can't do this most parts of Europe and America. I know that we stand out in the world and I'm glad for it. Because I support our strategy. Reporter: They call it a voluntary lockdown, social distancing advised but bars, shops, cafes, and restaurants all open. With about a third of Stockholm's population, 600,000, expected to have had the virus the hope is for some kind of broad immunity. A second wave, less of a threat. But Sweden's approach does seem to come at a higher cost than its neighbors. All have lower deaths per capita. And these half measures are leaving some businesses guessing. Sometimes I wish the government would just say total shutdown. I'm like, "Okay, that's fine. I can't do anything about it." We have to find a way to have a new kind of normal. Because this will last for a long time. Reporter: Some U.S. Protesters have adopted Sweden as an example but the health minister here says it's not for everyone. We have a strategy and we think it's working here in Sweden. I don't think it's easy or right to just export the strategies from different countries. Reporter: Sweden may be experimenting. But worrying news out of the uk, deaths in nursing homes have gone uncounted but may soon add thousands to Britain's toll, already at 18,000. David? James, thank you. When we come back, Dr. Jen

