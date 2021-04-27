Tennis star Novak Djokovic fights to stay at Australian Open

Novak Djokovoic was confined to an immigration detention hotel and could face deportation from Australia after he was initially granted a medical exemption from being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live