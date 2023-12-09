Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks emergency abortion ruling

The Texas Supreme Court has stepped in to stop Kate Cox, a mother of two, from having an abortion, though doctors say her fetus is not a viable and carrying it to term could threaten her life.

December 9, 2023

