Thousands line up for food across the US

More
Monica Bell and Jennifer Wright in Memphis, Tennessee, said their $1,200 stimulus check had already been spent on rent.
3:15 | 04/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands line up for food across the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:15","description":"Monica Bell and Jennifer Wright in Memphis, Tennessee, said their $1,200 stimulus check had already been spent on rent.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70193268","title":"Thousands line up for food across the US","url":"/WNT/video/thousands-line-food-us-70193268"}