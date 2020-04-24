Transcript for Trump calls his 'disinfectant' comment sarcasm

about using disinfectants inside the body to treat the coronavirus. The president now saying he was being sarcastic, but the remarks prompted health-care officials and is the maker of lysol to warn against ingesting disinfectants. Here's Jon Karl. Reporter: Today, the white house is struggling to explain these comments by the president, where he suggested injecting a disinfectant a could prove to be a treatment for covid-19. Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous -- whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light. And I think you said that hasn't been checked, but you're going to test it. And then I said supposing you bring the light inside the body, which you could do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you were going to test that, too. Sounds interesting. Get the right folks who could. Right. Then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Reporter: The president was responding to an ongoing study by the department of the homeland security indicating sunlight, warper weather and disinfectants quickly kill the virus on surfaces. We asked, are they really going to test it on people? The president mentioned the idea of a cleaner, bleach -- there's no scenario that that could be injected into a person, is there? No. I'm here to talk about the finds that we have in the study. We don't do that within that lab, at our labs. Reporter: The suggestion of ingesting disinfectants, something that would be dangerous and even deadly has sparked a backlash. Lysol's parent company saying, quote, under no circumstances should our products be ingested into the body. Maryland's emergency management agency received 100 calls today. The CDC saying household cleaners and disinfectant can cause problems when not used properly. Responding to the backlash that the white house press secretary said what the president said was taken out of context. Late for president himself said he was being sarcastic. Can you clarify your comments about injections of sinfectants? I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters just like you just to see what would happen. Reporter: As you see here he was talking to the experts not the reporters when he made the suggestion. Then I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one money, and is there a way we can do something like that in? Injection inside or almost a cleaning. Jon Karl joins us live from Washington. President trump also used these white house briefings to promote the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a tremt for covid-19, but tonight the fda is out with a warning about the drug? Reporter: The president repeatedly said, what have you got to lose? But the fda is out with a stark warning saying it could cause heart issues in patients with covid-19 and the drug should not be used the as a treatment for the virus. Jon, thank you. More thans have applied for unemployment benefits.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.