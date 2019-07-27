Transcript for Trump lashes out at Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings

We begin with president trump again being called a racist after a nasty new attack on a top ranking member of congress and the district that he serves. The president on Twitter today attacking house oversight committee chairman Elijah Cummings calling his district which includes parts of Baltimore and is predominantly black, a rat and rodent infested mess that no human would want to live in. This comes after when he testified before congress this month about the conditions in migrant detention centers. Nancy Pelosi saying the comment is racist and she's not alone. ABC white house correspondent Tara Palmeri is at the white house. Reporter: Tonight, the president lashing out at yet another minority member of congress. This time congressman Elijah Cummings and his district, calling it a "Disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess." President trump taking on the chair of the house oversight committee tweeting he's a brutal bully over this exchange with the acting head of homeland security at a hearing last week. Come on, man. What's that about? None of us would have our children in that position. They are human beings. Reporter: But the president didn't stop there, writing Maryland's 7th district that Cummings represents is "Far worse and more dangerous" than the southern border, adding its a "Filthy place" and "No human being would want to live there." The district includes most of Baltimore, the state's largest city. The majority of its residents, black. This is not the first time the president has used the word "Infested" as an insult. Shortly before taking office he suggested civil rights icon John Lewis' district, which includes Atlanta, is quote "Falling apart" and "Crime infested." And earlier this month, congress voted to condemn the president for racially-charged comments about four congresswomen of color, telling the members, who are all American citizens, to quote "Go back to the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came." One of those congress women ilhan OMAR of Minnesota, was born in Somalia. The crowd at a recent trump rally taunting her. All: Send her back! Send her back! Reporter: Today, house speaker Nancy Pelosi calling the president's latest attack "Racist." And CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, who was raised in Cumming's district, breaking down on the air. That no human would want to live there. You know who did, Mr. President? I did. People are proud of their community. Reporter: Cummings defended his record tweeting "Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up and I go and fight for my neighbors." Tara Palmeri joins us now from the white house. Tara, we heard in your report the hearing that angered the president was more than a week ago. Do we know what prompted this rant today? Tom, while we can't be sure the president's tweet came after an after a Fox News segment showing a video of piles of trash in west Baltimore. She also speaks to people who say they are residents in the area and they claim the migrants on the border will living better than they are in their city. Tara Palmeri at the white

