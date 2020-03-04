Trump orders companies to make needed ventilators

More
States are warning that they need ventilators by the tens of thousands as one company turned to Google to learn how to make them.
2:30 | 04/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump orders companies to make needed ventilators

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:30","description":"States are warning that they need ventilators by the tens of thousands as one company turned to Google to learn how to make them.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69945898","title":"Trump orders companies to make needed ventilators","url":"/WNT/video/trump-orders-companies-make-needed-ventilators-69945898"}