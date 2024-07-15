Trump picks JD Vance as his vice president

Former President Donald Trump has chosen Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, adding a young, ideological ally to the Republican 2024 ticket.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live