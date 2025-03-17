Trump, Putin to have phone call Tuesday to discuss Russia’s war with Ukraine

President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have a phone call scheduled for Tuesday. Trump aims to end the war in Ukraine after the country has agreed to the U.S.-proposed ceasefire.

March 17, 2025

