Transcript for Trump threatens to ban TikTok

New to president trump's threat to ban tiktok, the wildly popular but Chinese owned video sharing app out of fear the link to China poses a security risk. ABC's white house correspondent Rachel Scott with what tiktok and its users are saying tonight. Reporter: Tonight tiktok is firing back after the president told reporters on air force one, we're banning them from the United States. Go, go, go Reporter: Reaching 100 million Americans, tiktok is known for its short videos and viral dances. The app's stars in disbelief, like Michael LE, sending this message to his more than 35 million followers. I'm financially supporting my family because of this. I'm literally starting my career and inspiring people and changing people's lives because of this app. Reporter: Concerns about security with the chinese-owned app have already prompted the U.S. To ban tiktok on government phones. Would you recommend that people download that app on their phones? Only if they want their private information in the hands of the Chinese communist party. Reporter: Tiktok has denied sharing user data with the Chinese government. And according to a reuters report, the Chinese company bytedance has offered to divest the U.S. Operations of tiktok to make a deal with the white house. Tonight, the app's general manager insists users shouldn't worry. And when it comes to safety and security, we're building the safest app, because we know it's the right thing to do. We're here for the long run and continue to share your voice here. Reporter: And the president insists that he does have the authority to ban the app. He signalled he could take action as early as today, but so far, no word yet from the white house tonight, Tom. Rachel, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.