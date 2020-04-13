Transcript for Trump re-tweets attack on Fauci with hashtag #FireFuaci

As I mentioned at the top, amid all of this, the president said just a short time ago that he was thinking about the families in the tornado zone. Then went on to defend his decision making in the pandemic, his administrations reaction to the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci saying earlier mitigation would have saved lives. Addressing that answer again a short time ago with the president standing right beside him. Here's Terry Moran. Reporter: It was an ominous sign. President trump retweeting last night an attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci. The original tweet including the hashtag, "Time to #firefauci." This, on the same day Fauci declared, in an interview on CNN, that the administration's reluctance to call for shutdowns and strong social distancing measures sooner has cost more American lives in the pandemic. Obviously you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then. Reporter: And here's what he said just moments ago -- I was asked a hypothetical question, and hypothetical questions sometimes can get you into some difficulty. The nature of the hypothetical question was if, in fact, we had mitigated earlier, could lives have been saved? And the answer to my question was, as I always do, and I am doing right now, perfectly honestly saying, yes. I mean, obviously. Reporter: But Fauci went on to say that when he and Dr. Birx went to the president with their recommendations, the president listened. The first and only time that Dr. Birx and I went in and formally made a recommendation to the president, the president listened to the recommendation. And went to the mitigation. The next, second time that I went with Dr. Birx into the president and said 15 days are not enough, we need to go 30 days. Dr. Fauci a short time ago. Terry, the president speaking right after Dr. Fauci. Essentially defending his decision making. After reports that he was warned about what the virus would turn he had a video produced showing what he says he has done. Reporter: He sure did. It was a remarkable moment, showing how the briefings have been transformed almost into mini trump rallies. Trying to counter the opinion and assessment that the president was late, that he operated slowly. That a lot of his happy talk and downplaying of the virus cost lives. That is essentially what Dr. Fauci had claimed on CNN. But the president said, I'm not going to fire him. He's a wonderful guy. He did add, however, that evything he's done is right. Terry, thank you.

