Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care at London hospital

Now Playing: Easter bunny surprises kids with drive-by greeting

Now Playing: Auto insurance companies returning $800M in payments

Now Playing: 60M in the path of large hail, winds and possible tornadoes

Now Playing: Man holds sign outside hospital as wife receives chemotherapy

Now Playing: Frustration abounds as Wisconsin turns out for primary

Now Playing: Acting Navy secretary who fired captain has resigned

Now Playing: African Americans hit hard by COVID-19

Now Playing: Physically apart but spiritually connected

Now Playing: National Guard forms assembly line at food bank

Now Playing: These female firefighters read 'Girls Can Do Anything' out loud

Now Playing: Finding financial peace amid the coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: How to keep your kids entertained during the coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: Utah congressman gives update on COVID-19 recovery

Now Playing: Mississippi is declared a major disaster area amid the coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: Latest developments on coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19