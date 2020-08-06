Transcript for US COVID-19 cases on the rise as new questions surround timeline in China

And tonight here, an investigation now revealing that the virus may have struck China months before they let on. Tonight, right here, you will see the satellite images and also see what the people of China were searching for online as early as October. Here's Tom llamas. Reporter: Tonight, signs the threat from coronavirus is not over. Cases on the rise in 20 states. 1,500 new cases, a record, reported in Arizona on Friday, two weeks after reopening. Texas open for more than a month, seeing a steep increase in new patient admissions. Now, nearly 2,000 hospitalized. Deaths in this country now surpassing 110,000. Kaiser health news and the guardian reporting nearly 600 of the victims were U.S. Health care workers. And now, new evidence the virus may have been sweeping through than nearly three months before Chinese health officials told the world. These satellite photos show various Wuhan hospitals from October. Those red dots, cars packing the parking lots. This is hubei women and children hospital in October 2018. 393 cars. A year later? 714. Satellite photos, mirror images, October 2018, October 2019 and you see the number of cars skyrocket. So, much greater and greater than any other sort of time weir yad that we had looked at. Reporter: At tongji medical center, 112 cars in 2018 compared to 214 a year later, a 90% increase. More cars to a hospital, the hospital's busier. Likely because maybe something's happening in the community, an infection is growing and people have to see a doctor. Reporter: Researchers say they can't prove this increased activity is due to covid-19, but they also found internet searches in Wuhan for the terms "Diarrhea" and "Cough" spiking in October. Two symptoms of the coronavirus. ABC spoke with multiple infectious disease experts who told us there is almost always a delay in identifying and then reporting an outbreak. China has adamantly maintained they reported the outbreak in a timely fashion. And tonight, new, important guidance from the W.H.O. They're now saying it is rare for asymptom mamic patients carrying covid-19 to spread the deadly disease. They say the focus should be on people showing sump Toms, to quarantine them and isolate their contacts. David? Tom llamas with us live in New York tonight. Tom, thank you.

