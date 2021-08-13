US troops sent to evacuate embassy in Afghanistan

The Pentagon announced Thursday that the U.S. is sending 3,000 American troops to Kabul to help evacuate some U.S. Embassy personnel. Taliban fighters have seized 12 major cities.
4:38 | 08/13/21

