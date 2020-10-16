Warmer, drier winter expected this year: NOAA

Meteorologists say they’re expecting warmer and drier winter weather for much of the U.S., driven in part by the La Niña phenomenon.
And no is he really winter outlook is out tonight they predict warmer and drier weather for much of the US driven in part by La Nina this includes they say a milder than normal winter on the East Coast. At the same time residents across many northern states should prepare for a winter colder than normal. And plenty of snow takes it sounds like winter.

