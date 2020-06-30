Transcript for White House refuses to say whether Trump received Russian bounty warnings

the defensive, over reports president trump received written intelligence information that Russia paid bounties to Taliban fighters for killing American troops. New reports saying the intelligence was in his presidential daily briefing months ago. The white house defending the president, saying when it comes to threats, he is, quote, the most informed person on planet Earth. ABC's Jonathan Karl is at the white house tonight. Reporter: Today, the white house refused to say whether president trump received intelligence as part of his written presidential daily briefing that yaugs offered bounty payments to the Taliban for killing American troops. "The New York Times" reported the information was presented to president trump back in February. The pdb is a top secret document that is widely disseminated among government. I will never sit here and confirm or deny what is in a top secret document. Reporter: That prompted reporters to ask if the president actually reads the intelligence he's given. The president does read it and he also consumes intelligence verbally. This president,ly tell you, is the most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to threats that we face. Reporter: Over the weekend, the president dismissed reports of Russian bounty payments as quote possibly another fabricated Russia hoax. But the administration has now conducted separate briefings on the intelligence for both Republicans and Democrats. The president called this a hoax publicly. Nothing in the briefing that we have just received led me to believe it is a hoax. Reporter: Several Republicans emerged from their briefing calling the information gravely serious. America's adversaries should know, and should have no doubt, that any targeting by U.S. Forces by Russians, by anyone else, will face a swift and deadly response. Reporter: That's a message the president himself has still not sent. All right, Jon Karl joins us now from the white house. And Jon, the white house press secretary saying that the president has now been briefed on the intelligence about Russia? Reporter: Tom, she said that the president has been briefed, but neither the president nor his spokesperson has said whether Russia will pay a price if, in fact, the Russian government offered a bounty for the killing of American troops. Tom? Jonathan Karl with that important update tonight. Jon, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.