Wildfires claim at least 3 more lives, authorities urge evacuations

New video shows the explosive conditions on the front lines of California's wildfires and at least 80 homes have been destroyed in Napa and Sonoma counties.
1:52 | 09/30/20

Transcript for Wildfires claim at least 3 more lives, authorities urge evacuations

