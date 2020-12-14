Winter storms expected to bring a 1-2 punch

More
Snow is expected to move from Colorado to the East Coast with a second system close behind.
0:48 | 12/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter storms expected to bring a 1-2 punch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Snow is expected to move from Colorado to the East Coast with a second system close behind. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74705980","title":"Winter storms expected to bring a 1-2 punch","url":"/WNT/video/winter-storms-expected-bring-punch-74705980"}