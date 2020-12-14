-
Now Playing: Elk walk past Colorado resident's home
-
Now Playing: China unveils dazzling ice festival
-
Now Playing: FAO Schwarz offers one-night sleepover in NYC store
-
Now Playing: American Airlines' new testing strategy for passengers
-
Now Playing: Tens of thousands of customers without power in New England
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max planes return to the air after deadly crashes
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 1, 2020
-
Now Playing: Travel industry may boom post-pandemic
-
Now Playing: Welsh soccer team saved by Hollywood stars
-
Now Playing: When to save on flights, hotels with news of possible vaccine
-
Now Playing: Travel Deal Tuesday
-
Now Playing: ‘Trafficked’ dives into black markets around the world
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: 'Surge upon a surge'
-
Now Playing: Millions fly after Thanksgiving as US braces for possible surge
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus concerns grow as Americans travel for the holidays
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Millions traveling despite COVID-19 warnings
-
Now Playing: Capt. Sullenberger ‘disappointed’ with some responses to deadly 737 MAX plane crashes