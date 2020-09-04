Transcript for Wuhan cautiously surges back to life after COVID-19

Overseas, members of our team traveling to Wuhan, China, tonight. That city now open, but with new rules and experimental technology allowing police to scan the crowd for body temperatures, looking for fevers. Here's our foreign correspondent Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a city on the mend, surging back to life. This timelapse showing just how quickly morning traffic has returned to Wuhan's streets. But this is a new normal, one that keeps watch everywhere. Local police boasting of new technology deployed. Helmets with a video thermometer they claim allows officers to scan the temperatures of more than 100 airport passengers in just two minutes. It's not clear if this experimental tech is a practical our team traveling from beijing to Wuhan, seeing life first-hand after the 76-day lockdown was lifted. Nervous residents still wearing protective gear. Travelers even being colded for not wearing masks properly. And now new signs requiring patients scan a health code which will allow some to travel on the subway. Even on the yangtze river security checkpoints scan the crowds' temperature, checking phone health codes, before allowing them in to view their city's light show. Wuhan comes as the uk is facing several more weeks of lockdown. Amid breaking news tonight, that prime minister Boris Johnson has been moved from intensive care and is in, quote, extremely good spirits. David, the government says that the lockdown stays in place until Britain moving beyond the peak, but the chief scientific officer is saying that still could be weeks away. So, Britain's very much in the dark tonight, with no end in sight. David? All right, Ian Pannell, thank you.

