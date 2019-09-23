7-year-old dog found after 57 heartbreaking days

Carole King quit her job and Verne King grabbed a night-vision goggles to desperately search the wilderness near Montana’s Glacier National Park for their lost collie, Katie.
1:55 | 09/23/19

Comments
7-year-old dog found after 57 heartbreaking days

