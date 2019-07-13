Transcript for Little 6-year-old girl's big pursuit to helping those in need

Finally, America strong. Here at home, and in nearly every corner of the world, there is a debate and struggle over immigration. One little girl from grapevine, Texas, heard one story about the plight of refugees and had heard enough. Tonight, what she decided to do. When most kids spin a globe, they're likely thinking, where can I go? But 6-year-old paisley Elliott is a little different. She's thinking, where can I help? Two years ago, while in preschool, she listened to a bible story. It was about rough ewe gees, and it sparked a lot of questions for paisley. Oh, great, you learned about ah -- wasn't necessarily a topic I wanted to discuss at length with a 4-year-old. Reporter: Paisley learned there are refugees not only in her home state of Texas, but all over the world. Because they had to run away from danger, their country is not safe. Reporter: So, she started with stuffed animals, collecting 250, donating them to kids in war-torn Syria. From there, she visited refugees in Mexico to deliver 500 pounds of donated supplies. And she came back and she just said, "My heart's going to explode." Reporter: And paisley's passion for giving is only getting stronger. She started a nonprofit called paisley's house, to try to build a school for children at one of the worst refugee camps on the planet, located in lesbos, Greece. Lemonade for sale! Reporter: She donated her piggy bank and is selling $3 glasses of lemonade. And making sure customers know where the funds are going. I'm not keeping the money. I'm building with the money. Reporter: And today, we caught up with her as she was with her family in Nicaragua, donating school supplies. I want to change kids' lives so they can have a bigger education. Reporter: Paisley has already been recognized by the U.N., again, she's only just 6 years old. A little girl making a big change. I'm never going to stop changing the world. I'm going to do it forever. All right. And we will be tracking all of paisley's amazing work. We want to thank our friends at WFAA in dallas/ft. Worth for their help on that story. And we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" and "This week" first thing in the morning. And ail see I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

