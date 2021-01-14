Why 10 Republicans voted for impeachment | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

More
HuffPost's polling editor, Ariel Edwards-Levy, joined Galen and Perry to discuss why the second impeachment vote for President Donald Trump broke down the way it did.
36:54 | 01/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why 10 Republicans voted for impeachment | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"36:54","description":"HuffPost's polling editor, Ariel Edwards-Levy, joined Galen and Perry to discuss why the second impeachment vote for President Donald Trump broke down the way it did.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"75239790","title":"Why 10 Republicans voted for impeachment | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/10-republicans-voted-impeachment-fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-75239790"}