-
Now Playing: What makes Patrick Mahomes so great? | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: In their own words: Representatives discuss impeachment
-
Now Playing: Trump could face criminal liability: ABC News legal contributor
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Navigating signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 13, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: How the Trump brand could crumble
-
Now Playing: GOP congressman on why he voted ‘no’ on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Threats of violence intensify a week before Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Trump becomes 1st president impeached twice, Senate trial up next
-
Now Playing: House votes to impeach President Donald Trump for 'incitement of insurrection'
-
Now Playing: Rep. McGovern on Trump: 'He instigated what amounts to an insurrection.'
-
Now Playing: Leah Wright Rigueur discusses how to unite our country
-
Now Playing: Heidi Heitkamp, Dusty Johnson discuss Donald Trump's 2nd impeachment
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump impeached for 'incitement of insurrection'
-
Now Playing: Impeachment debate key moments
-
Now Playing: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer concludes arguments for impeachment
-
Now Playing: Rep. Pramila Jayapal says ’it’s possible’ Mitch McConnell will push Trump conviction
-
Now Playing: Rep. Pramila Jayapal predicted Capitol lockdown would be superspreader event
-
Now Playing: Mitch McConnell open to Trump impeachment?