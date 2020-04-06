FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Protests, then and now

More
Prof. Yohuru Williams joins Perry Bacon Jr. and Galen Druke to discuss how today's anti-police violence protests compare with past protest movements.
46:32 | 06/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Protests, then and now

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"46:32","description":"Prof. Yohuru Williams joins Perry Bacon Jr. and Galen Druke to discuss how today's anti-police violence protests compare with past protest movements.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"71078449","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Protests, then and now","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-protests-now-71078449"}