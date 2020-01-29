Transcript for How this Super Bowl compares to others in the past

After 266. Games that saw 1388. Touchdowns and 121152. Points on the scoreboard between nineteen NFL season is down to just two teens. The San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City Chiefs now both of these teams have been in the big game before but this is currently in Boston Joseph Montana we're talking about. These diners and teach teens have their own strength that we would stay happen to share with other Super Bowl from recent memory. So we thought can we predict how this showdown might play out by looking at similar historical matchups. To do that we crunch the numbers for each team's championship doppler Gainer easing U low rate. Which is. 538 at measure of the team's streak at any given point one way to do this might just be to simply look at the quarterbacks involved and find the most similar historical parallels for Jimmy eagle rock below and packed. Homes and start organized fan but if we do this we're gonna need the work first kind of lopsided QB Matt. As droplet numbers pale in comparison to those involved according to our QBU low ratings from the homes that were up 119 more points and average starting quarterback. Which is second only to presumptive league MVP Lamar Jackson. A problem meanwhile Texan with a rating when he seven points worse than an average stars. May come as a little bit of a surprise but rock below. Average quarter racked by the numbers. And that means the most similar quarterback matchup in history with Super Bowl 41 between Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears. Peyton Manning in his prime cast in the role of the homes and Rex Grossman standing in for Jimmy G. Again I'm very sorry niners fans and obviously it's not a very favorable comparison for San Francisco. And that's in Romania played Grossman in the colts beat the bears 2917. And normally in the NFL everything revolves around the corner stone of pure QB comparison like that it tells you everything needs now. But in the case of San Francisco it's very unfair because Barack below is surrounded by both only deep ends. And a record breaking rushing attack mean c'mon he only eight passes in the NFC championship. That was one of the lowest ever and a playoff when. So more than anything to rock below does this Super Bowl could be determined by a foreigner or supporting cast the ranks first in what we call quarter wrecked neutral. That's it seems you are raiding its QB was replaced with a league average start. Kansas City surrounding Allen isn't bad either but San Francisco's is better so they expand our historical comparison to look at both quarterbacks side by side but also supporting cast in the same way. The most analysts have revolted this might be Super Bowl fifty. Between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Just like the niners Denver wasn't underdog with a below average QB hey look there's Peyton Manning again this time a week past its prime numbers. But it did have penalty defense to help them out Cam Newton whether rated quite as highlands in the homes is right now QB elope. But it wasn't far off after regular season in which he won MV PR. In this a rowboat Denver's defense hassled Newton into his worst game of the season the Broncos prevailed point four to ten. Now comes San Francisco would gladly pay on Sunday. Our official prediction favors that she's giving him 63% chance of being your 2019 and it felt champions. But as we know Super Bowl winners sometimes defy the odds if we just keep it simple and look at both teams overall Hillary. The chiefs haven't you oh at 1743. And the 49ers 1671. That makes Kansas City better than the all time average view of for Super Bowl teams in San Francisco a little bit worse so far from the bottom of what's. There was a pretty recent civil role that featured teams would very similar pregame rating to below 46 between the New England Patriots. And the New York Giants. Now the one after the 2011 season not that pats giants of law after 2000 sat. Our model would have given the pack to 65% chance of winning going into that one which is almost exactly the same odds that we give it sheets against the 49ers right now. But that game didn't play out according to the ot. The giants ended up one point one to seventy. Getting an MVP performance from Eli Manning and slowing down Tom Brady hats off depending on the method of comparison use its. Pretty easy to envision the 49ers winning in lets the same way. Kansas City has a big edge at quarterback and on offense in general but San Francisco at the better defense and arguably more balance cholera team. And supporting cast can help swing the Super Bowl favorite underdog. That's why we should be in store for really good match up weather my homes and Rocco play like Tom and Eli Peyton and can't work anything in between. For more to rule covers please check out by 38 dot com and be sure if the right to fight there needs you to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.