Anthony Michael Hall looks back at his iconic roles, talks new movie

Hall discusses playing a villainous politician in the new movie “Trigger Warning,” starring in 80s classics and recalls a joy ride with Whoopi and Robert Downey Jr. back in the day.

June 21, 2024

