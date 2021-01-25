Transcript for Cecilia Vega on how Republican senators will handle impeachment trial

Welcome, welcome, welcome, and congratulations. Thank you, my friend. It's a great thing. Thanks. You're the first Latina for an English language network to hold this title, and for the first time, all three original networks have women as chief correspondents. You know, it's just -- it's about time. That's what I'll say. It's not shocking or surprising. It's just about time. Yeah. I say it's about time, and it's good to be the first and we're not going to be the last, right? I was looking through some pictures the other day that someone sent me at the start of the trump administration, and it was a photo of all the shoes in the front row of the briefing room, and it was all these brown and black loafers and then there were my crazy blue and red, like, chunky heels, like, right in the middle, and how cool will it be not to see a sea of brown and black loafers in that briefing room going forward? It's a good thing. Cecilia, promise us no congratulations. President trump called the media the ene enemy of the people, and called you fake news. Do you think the media will hold Joe Biden to the same level of scrutiny? I do. President trump did that not only when we were questioning him, but this was his M.O., and it helped him politically. I don't think you're going to see that from Biden. That's just not his personality, but that doesn't mean -- so in that way, things will be different with the relationship with the press, but that doesn't mean he's in any way going to get any kind of free pass or frankly a honeymoon. He has some very serious questions he needs to face and answer to about his agenda going forward, you know, whether he can actually pull this off. How realistic is it that he's going to get Republicans to come on board? He campaigned on unity, and reaching across the aisle, and he's already got Republicans and even some Democrats who have major questions about his plan. So it remains to be seen how much he's going to compromise and make good on this campaign promise, but I don't think it's going to be as an antagonistic relationship as we seen in the past. I hope not anyway. Well, Cecilia, congratulations again. It's wonderful to see a woman as a white house correspondent. I can remember watching briefings my entire life and I'm just so happy that you're here with this new role. So congratulations. Thank you. But today, the house is going to deliver articles for trump's second impeachment with the senate trial beginning the week of February 8th, and Republicans who voted to impeach trump in the house are already facing harsh backlash, including challenges for their seats and censures like we've seen with Liz Cheney. What does this tell you about how this will all play out, and if this will end in a At this point, the Democrats need 17 Republicans to get on board and join their camp, and at this point it doesn't look like they have that number. I mean, time will tell, but Republicans, you guys were just talking about this. It's a really important conversation. They're doing this really tricky dance right now where they're trying to game out how much power Donald Trump is going to have -- has today and will have going forward over -- over their party. He's threatened as you said, to challenge those who are going up against him, and so they're at this point where people are worried if they go too far, they could lose trump voters, but they have to figure out how much of a grip he has on the party, and whether -- if they step away now, this might be the only chance that they can break away from Donald Trump. They're in a really tough spot though, going forward, and the Biden people are too because with this impeachment happening right now, this really has the ability to impact his agenda. He's got to get off and running fast with this covid relief, and this impeachment happening in just a couple of weeks could very much impact how much he's able to get done too. Now Cecilia, over the weekend, "The New York Times" reported that former president trump allegedly discussed plans with the department of justice official to replace the acting attorney general with a trump loyalist who would attempt to toss out votes in Georgia. What can you tell us about this, and isn't this just more evidence for his impeachment trial? Well, this story is wild. It's -- it sounds like it could come out of "House of cards" or something like that, and I should say the trump team denies this, but what you're talking about is this allegation that "The times" says the president and his justice department lawyer concocted this plan to oust the acting attorney general, and the president would put this lawyer in place, and that together they would somehow overturn the results of the Georgia election, and then essentially stop congress from voting to -- voting to confirm Biden. It never came to fruition because doj top lawyers in the justice department said, if this happens, you will see mass resignations, and so allegedly as the time lays out the president and this lawyer backed off the plan. You're right, sunny, in doubt this is going to come up in the impeachment trial. This is exactly what the Democrats are saying has been happening. Both publicly from the words you saw from president trump before this insurrection, inciting people, and now they're saying, privately, you're hearing more and more allegations like this that the president was working behind the scenes to overturn the results of the election, but disturbing headline coming out of "The times." Okay, Cecilia. Let's talk about the pandemic for a second. President Biden has said that there are still dark days ahead. He's in reality, I guess as opposed to the last administration, and according to reports, they were left with almost no vaccine distribution plan from the trump administration. Now how concerned are they by what they inherited, and how are they going to get actual shots into actual people's arms quickly? They're really concerned, joy, and frankly what they're saying should disturb everybody. It doesn't matter what your party is. They're saying that stockpile and the lack of information that they have about it is worse than they could have ever imagined. The new head of the CDC is saying she doesn't know how much is in there, and therefore how can she tell governors and states how to react and act with this vaccine distribution going forward if they don't even have any sense of what this stockpile really looks like? That should disturb everybody. So you asked what they're trying to do. They've got a number of things that they rolled out. They want to really try to get to these hard hit -- or hard to reach areas with mobile vaccinations centers. They want to equip local pharmacies around the country too, to gear up and start giving these vaccines out there. They've named 100 sites around the country that FEMA is going to work with for vaccine distribution. Here's the reality of it. If they don't have the stockpile or the reality to do this, all those plans are just plans. It's pretty disturbing. Well, the whole thing is nuts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.