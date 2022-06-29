Charlie Crist explains switching parties, past conservative agenda: ‘My party changed

On "The View," the Democratic gubernatorial candidate says he will repeal “Don’t Say Gay” law and the “Stop WOKE Act" if elected, and co-host Ana Navarro presses him on his pick for lieutenant governor.

