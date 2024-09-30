Dana Bash looks back on America's history of violent elections in new book

CNN's Dana Bash tells “The View” why she's exploring the violent election of 1872 in her new book “America's Deadliest Election,” and how it serves as a warning for today's divided politics.

September 30, 2024

