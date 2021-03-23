{"duration":"7:32","description":"The author of “Sex, Race, and Robots” also discusses how robots can change humanity for the better and how to encourage girls to pursue a career in STEM.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76633752","title":"Dr. Ayanna Howard explains how robots can learn sexism and racism","url":"/theview/video/dr-ayanna-howard-explains-robots-learn-sexism-racism-76633752"}