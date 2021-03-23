Dr. Ayanna Howard explains how robots can learn sexism and racism

More
The author of “Sex, Race, and Robots” also discusses how robots can change humanity for the better and how to encourage girls to pursue a career in STEM.
7:32 | 03/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Ayanna Howard explains how robots can learn sexism and racism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:32","description":"The author of “Sex, Race, and Robots” also discusses how robots can change humanity for the better and how to encourage girls to pursue a career in STEM.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76633752","title":"Dr. Ayanna Howard explains how robots can learn sexism and racism","url":"/theview/video/dr-ayanna-howard-explains-robots-learn-sexism-racism-76633752"}