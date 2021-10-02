Transcript for Dr. Jennifer Ashton's pandemic message for Americans

ABC news chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton has been at the forefront of the pandemic from day one conferring with Dr. Fauci, the white house and nih laboratories to stay on top of the very latest. According to her book, "The new normal: A roadmap to resilience in the pandemic era," it looks like covid-19 will continue changing life as we know it. So please welcome back Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Hey, Dr. Ashton. Hi, whoopi. It's good to be with you guys. I want to ask -- great to you're home quarantining after having yet another close contact with a positive coronavirus case, but you have had both doses of the vaccine. So why is isolating still necessary? Well, whoopi, it's still necessary because the CDC hasn't revised its guidelines yet for people who have been vaccinated, and, you know, in medicine and public health, we follow the CDC guidelines. So right now while we know that getting vaccinated reduces our chance of getting severe disease or dying from covid, we don't know if getting vaccinated reduces the risk of being infected and asymptomatic or transmitting the virus to someone else. I am on quarantine for ten days again to err on the side of Well, Dr. Ashton, cases and hospitalizations are growing -- are going down, excuse me, but variants of the virus which may be more contagious and lethal have spreading fast. Vaccines may be less effective against these variants. Where does that put us with getting this virus under control, and I just for myself, people are really losing hope that seeing sort of light at the end of the tunnel right now. I feel like, you know, I'm 36 and I'm very low on the list to ever get a vaccine, and when I finally do get the vaccine, I can't, you know, like we said during the commercial break, have dinner parties or do anything normal. So what's a little bit of hope you can give people right now? Well, first in speaking to, you know, the Dr. Faucis of the country and the world in covering this story, what they're telling me and what people need to understand is that viruses mutate for a living. So we should not be surprised when we hear about variants. It's how those variants behave that matters and, you know, we have to stop being on our heels with response to how we're reacting to this virus and gain the upper hand. When that happens, no one has a crystal ball. At the rate we're going with vaccination as you guys well know, it'll be about seven months before the entire country gets vaccinated or gets one dose of a vaccine. That's really not acceptable in terms of a pace or a timeline. So yeah, losing hope is absolutely, you know, happening, and that pandemic fatigue is real, but in medicine there is always reason to remain hopeful and optimistic, and I believe that. Dr. Jen, the vaccine rollout has not been smooth, and securing vaccine appointments has almost become like a full-time job for many people. You're not a policy expert, but do you have any recommendations in how we can get more people vaccinated? Well, you guys know I like to stay in my line which is that of a doctor and a scientist, but if I were to offer a suggestion, it would be I think we need to run these vaccination centers 24 hours a day, you know, the virus doesn't only work 9:00 to 5:00 and we shouldn't either, and the fact of the matter is that plenty of people work night shifts. I've spent years of my career working in the middle of the night, and I believe people would show up if offered a 2:00 A.M. Time slot. So logistically in terms of how we operationalize this rollout, that's what I would like to see happen. Dr. Jen, everybody talks about how we can't wait for things to go back to normal, but you say there is no going back to normal as we know it, even with the vaccine. What is important for people to realize about our new normal? Well, you know, Sara, that's why I wrote the book is because I was hearing from viewers and my patients that two-minute television segments weren't enough to help them use the information that changes day by day in order to assess risk and go about certain behaviors that we all want to do and need to do, and I think that phrase back to normal is like saying after a woman has had a baby, bounce back in terms of her body. You know, we don't live our life in reverse. So I think we need to stay present and focus on what we can do today which I go into a lot in the book, but we also need to keep an -- a hopeful eye on the horizon and learn from our past mistakes in medicine and science so we don't repeat them, but go on living. You know, I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around the idea that after I am doubly vaccinated, my husband is doubly vaccinated, all my friends in my circle -- not a lot. Maybe eight to ten are all doubly vaccinated, that we cannot then get together for dinner at my house. I can't handle that. I mean, why not? Well, joy, I spoke to Dr. Fauci about that at 7:00 in the morning on Saturday when I was notiied that I had to quarantine yet again, and he and I spoke about exactly that issue, and the fact of the matter is that we are still learning how this virus behaves. We're still learning how long the immune protection we get from the vaccine lasts, and what these variants, how protective the vaccines are. So, you know what? Gettingaccinated should give you peace of mind when you put your head on your pillow at night, and yes, if everyone in your bubble is vaccinated, we would like to think that we can start to get together again, but right now getting vaccinated does not change behavior. So until the CDC comes out with official guidelines based on science, it's just a peace of mind issue at this point. I would let someone put on iPod nano in me if it meant I could go to dinner at joy's house at this point just so we're all clear. I'm serious. I'm dying to go to a dinner party. I'm with you on that, man. Right? I have been critical of the early advice from medical experts on this from minimizing the threat of the guidance that the average person didn't need to wear a mask. In the book, you are very open about the confusion and damage this caused. What do you say to those who have trouble trusting medical advice right now? Well, let's go back. The CDC prior to the beginning of April 2020 did not have the science or the data to recommend universal mask wearing by the lay public. We had never seen evidence of a respiratory, infectious pathogen of this nature spread by so many people who were asymptomatic. So in medicine and science, a, we have to go by data. We can't just do something because it sounds like it might be a good idea unless there is no harm attached to that, and at that point when ppe was in high demand, the science didn't exist to recommend that. Once it did, you know, most reputable doctors follow CDC guidelines and I'm included in that. So when they had the science and the data to support that, they made that recommendation, and you guys were expecting any day now, it is possible to see them change again their guidelines and recommend get ready. Not just one mask, but double masking because they've just released data based on lab studies that shows that two masks offer better protection against blocking the virus than one. So as we learn more in science, we change our practice. That's just kind of science and medicine 101. And it's changing every day it seems. Our thanks to Dr. Jen Ashton. Her latest book, "The new normal" is out now at all reputable book sellers.

