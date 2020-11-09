-
Now Playing: Eva Longoria and America Ferrera talk about new nonprofit focused on Latinas
-
Now Playing: Former First Lady launches ‘Mondays with Michelle’
-
Now Playing: Video of impressive back-wheel bike trick goes viral
-
Now Playing: Photographer makes unbelievable ‘landscapes’ from ordinary objects during COVID
-
Now Playing: This dad loves to prank his son and we can’t stop laughing
-
Now Playing: This barbershop cuts hair, clears heads
-
Now Playing: How libraries can help families during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old born with cleft lip adopts puppy with cleft lip
-
Now Playing: This woman paid off $180,000 in student debt in three years. Here's how
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Pandemic pain hits hard in America's largest cities
-
Now Playing: Boy's reaction to dog interrupting his golf game is all of us
-
Now Playing: Wishing Adam Sandler a happy 54th birthday!
-
Now Playing: Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine
-
Now Playing: Make rainbow milk with Ginger Zee
-
Now Playing: Easy science experiments kids can try at home
-
Now Playing: Mom accidentally falls through ceiling in daughter’s audition video
-
Now Playing: Bowen Hammitt surprised for his 10th birthday
-
Now Playing: What to know about buying a used car
-
Now Playing: Forbes releases its rankings of most philanthropic billionaires