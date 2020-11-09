{"duration":"10:58","description":"The actress shares why she and fellow Latina actresses decided to launch a digital community to “see our power, believe in our power and to act on that power.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"72954081","title":"Eva Longoria is empowering the Latina community with ‘She Se Puede’","url":"/theview/video/eva-longoria-empowering-latina-community-se-puede-72954081"}