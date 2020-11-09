Eva Longoria is empowering the Latina community with ‘She Se Puede’

More
The actress shares why she and fellow Latina actresses decided to launch a digital community to “see our power, believe in our power and to act on that power.”
10:58 | 09/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eva Longoria is empowering the Latina community with ‘She Se Puede’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:58","description":"The actress shares why she and fellow Latina actresses decided to launch a digital community to “see our power, believe in our power and to act on that power.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"72954081","title":"Eva Longoria is empowering the Latina community with ‘She Se Puede’","url":"/theview/video/eva-longoria-empowering-latina-community-se-puede-72954081"}