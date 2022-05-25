Gloria Estefan on working with longtime friend Andy Garcia in ‘Father of the Bride’

On "The View," the singer and actress shares how she balances her work and personal life, what made her want to participate in the reimagined film and looks back at her first "View" appearance.

