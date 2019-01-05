Transcript for Helena Christensen criticized for fashion choice

Now some people wonder what fashions they've aged out of as they get older. An ex "Vogue" editor has strong feelings about it. She criticized 50-year-old model Helena Christianson for wearing a boous yay. She said we might think 50 is the new 30, but our clothes know the story. At 50 is when you need a boous yay. That's when those puppies start drooping. Those puppies look fine. They look pretty good. She looked -- More importantly she's comfortable. How dare you try to bring her down. What do you look like in a boous yay? I know I can't pull it off. Yeah you can. No. Pull it up. It would be like that. It would be a whole thing. They would need to spin it. It would be like -- My god. In this era -- You need a forklift. You need more than a forklift. In this day and age when women talk about, hey, we're trying to bring each other up -- pardon the pun -- boost each other up. Why would you write something like that? Especially an ex "Vogue" editor and she's 61. As a woman we're constantly knocked about our looks. We're shamed for it. For one woman to be doing that to another it's sickening. When I turned 50, I had people saying, you know, you got to be careful with the lingo you use. I like to say things got lit which is something I learned from my kid. People said it's too young for you. It's not that it's too young for you, but when you're talking to people of equal age they don't know what you're talking about. Maybe that's what it is. People want you to communicate in ways they understand. My girlfriends know. It's surprising to me. Fashion editors in general, some of the worst experiences of my life have been in photo shoots with people who can't find my size. Can't find a 12. Doesn't exist. Whoopi's new line of clothing will have it. There's an arrogance to people in fashion that I always hated. If you are over a size 2 or you're of a different color, different race, you don't fit in this box. I got my nails done next to Helena Christianson one time. I could not stop staring at her, she's so gorgeous. I don't think I could get that -- I couldn't get the boost yay over my big toe. You in one probably is not what I want to see. She looked beautiful. The one piece of clothing that betters me is the booty short where you got the butt cheeks hanging out. If you got the butt cheeks to hang out -- Then do it. -- And you're comfortable in your body in your little bit of pants -- here's the thing, fashion is what makes you comfortable. This idea -- Christian Sierra no and many other folks in fashion are looking to see how to incorporate everyone in fashion. Not only do they want you to look good they want their clothing to sell. People want to wear things that make them comfortable. Comfortable if your butt is hanging out? If you have the butt that does that little half moon thing and it's -- you know, I don't. Mine is very messy. I think that everybody has something to offer. You should use what you have. What do you have, joy? Feet. Hello. Hold on.

