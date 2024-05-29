John Grisham discusses publishing his 50th book, ‘Camino Ghosts’

The "New York Times" bestselling author shares how his book incorporates the history of slavery and why he called on Whoopi Goldberg to read the audio version of his novel.

May 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live