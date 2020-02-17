Transcript for Joy Behar becomes a wedding officiant

smartest people in the room, but apparently, apparently a wedding happened here. A wedding, oh, yes. You missed it. I missed it. You performed the ceremony. I did. I did. I became an officiant. Anybody can do it. Right, right. You have to go down to city hall and you have to do it and I did the wedding, yeah. Why, why? You were the bridesmaids. We were the bridesmaids. People keep asking me to do it. I did the ceremony. This is going to show you what it takes to be an officiant. Roll it. It is shocking that I could do this. I mean, my whole life a marriage is a sacred institution, and now any idiot like me can do this. It's fascinating. It's a nice day for a white wedding I want to sit here. This is probably where mayor Bloomberg sat here or what? Just sign here? Right here. Okay. They should make it harder. You should have to pass a psychological test. City hall? Okay, I'm going to have to put you on hold. Indefinitely. She's a wedding officiant, and she asked a question. I don't know the answer. I'm a wedding officiant. This is the blind leading the blind. City hall. No, you have to come down here to sign the papers and bring your driver's license. You can't just do it by mail. You're welcome. Listen, I didn't give her wrong information because I had to come down here and I'm on television. If I have to come down, this one's got to come down. You're going to be signing the registration for clergy. I sign here? You're going to date it and sign it. Okay. Are these for real? Fabulous. I'll put this in my office now. Anybody can come to me. I can marry anybody now in new York City. Now that I'm leaving, who's going to answer the phone? That will go back to me. The best advice for married people, have your own money. Number two, have your own room. Number three, have your own house. That's all you have to do. That's all you have to do. The phone kept ringing. Why were you picking it up? I was a receptionist at "Good morning America" years and years ago and I used to say good morning, America. I'm used to it. What happened? She got fired. I got fired, so what? One of my friends became an officiant with the church of jedi. I think he did it online. Who did that? My friend. The church of jedi? Yeah. So anybody can do it apparently. I'm doing it in June for a kzen. Are people asking you to marry them a lot? Maybe you can marry j.lo and A-Rod. I'll be happy to marry j.lo and A-Rod. Call me, J. You would be a good wedding officiant. I can see why people want it. You're funny. Some people don't want you to be funny on a sacred day like that so if that's your problem, don't call me. I love it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.