Kelly McCreary reunites with her 'Grey's Anatomy' family for its season finale

McCreary told "The View" co-hosts about experiencing many personal milestones while starring on the show for nine years.

May 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live