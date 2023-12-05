Kenan Thompson on getting his start in comedy and 21 seasons at 'Saturday Night Live'

Thompson shares moments from his new book “When I Was Your Age,” like how Steve Harvey became his mentor, his mom's support for his comedy career and reuniting with Kel Mitchell in “Good Burger 2.”

December 5, 2023

