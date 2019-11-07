Transcript for Meghan McCain's favorite books for summer 2019

This week each of us is giving you our summer reading list in a series we call "The ladies get lit." Woo hoo! So today you're getting my picks. I appreciate how tall I look in that photo. My first book is called ""Panic attack: Young radicals in the age of trump" by my friend Robby soave. He's an incredible journalist. He broke the story about the catholic kids, and he's an incredible, interesting journalist, and since the 2016 election of trump, millennial activism has risen to new heights on college campuses that have erupted as we have seen in violent protesting and the silencing of views that activist groups find disagreeable, and it has indegreesed everywhere. This profiles radicals from across the political spectrum. He looks at what drives activist groups like me too, black lives matter and the women's March, and he talks about why sbee fa and alt right, why it's likely to backfire. It's such an interesting book. I actually wrote an endorsement on the back cover, and I think if you want to understand a different side of what's happening in politics on America today, that's the book to do it. There you go. That's my first book. The second book is called "Where the crawdads sing." It's by Delia Owens. Reese Witherspoon is turning it into a film. Kya grows up in a shark outside the marshes. Kya is a poor, uneducated outcast who is willfully living alones, yet survives alone. When two young men in the town are being accused of -- excuse me. When two kids turn up dead, and this girl is accused of killing them. I read this book in a day and a half. I flew through it, and it was one thoefz really good really good summer beach reads that takes you out of your mind, and I love, love, love, loved it, and guess what? You are all going home with

